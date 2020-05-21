Sushmita Sen marks 26 years of Miss Universe win with video of unforgettable moments ft Renee, Alisah & Rohman

Sushmita Sen got nostalgic about her journey post the 1994 Miss Universe win and celebrated 26 years of the same. She shared an adorable video of her inspiring journey. With snippets of Rohman Shawl, her daughters Renee and Alisah, the star won the internet with her video. Check it out.

Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen is one of the most popular divas across the world. Having won the title of Miss Universe back in 1994, Sushmita managed to bring glory back to India and since then, she has garnered fans across the globe. Today marks 26 years of Sushmita’s Miss Universe win and on this day, the diva took a trip down memory lane with a video of her journey post her crowning glory as the beauty queen. Sushmita shared a video that featured unseen moments with Alisah and Renee and her beau Rohman Shawl.

Taking to YouTube and Twitter, Sushmita shared the video of unseen and unforgettable moments with her daughters Renee and Alisah and her beau Rohman. From buying her first car to Alisah’s first cycle ride to her trip to exotic destinations with her daughters, the video summed up Sushmita's Journey post being crowned Miss Universe. It also had photos of Sushmita from her winning moment and post that, with several other aspirants. The video surely will bring back memories of India’s Miss Universe win.

Taking to Twitter, Sushmita wrote, “#26thAnniversary #MissUniverse1994 #India love you guys!!!” Sushmita shared the video in which we get to see some unforgettable moments with Renee, Alisah, her father, mother, and beau Rohman Shawl. We even get to see Sushmita cutting a cake with photos of her crowning moment on it. With a tiara on her head, Sushmita looked adorable in the photos. We also get to see Alisah and Renee’s unseen moments with their mother. All in All, the diva thanked her fans for all the love and support over the year and celebrated the 26 Anniversary of her Miss Universe win.

Check out Sushmita Sen’s video on 26 years of Miss Universe win:

Rohman also penned a sweet wish for his ladylove on the completion of 26 years of her Miss Universe win. He shared a photo of Sushmita wearing the Miss Universe crown and wrote, “26 years My Jaaan How proud you made all of Us & still continue to do so !!” The adorable wish for Sushmita by Rohman won the hearts of her fans on social media.

