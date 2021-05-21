Sushmita Sen marks 27 years of her Miss Universe win: It not only changed my life forever, it made history

As Sushmita Sen clocks 27 years of her triumph at the 1994 Miss Universe contest, she penned a heartfelt note about one of the biggest days of her life.

Sushmita Sen has all the reasons to be in a celebration mood today. After all, May 21 marks one of the most special days in her life. For those, who don’t know, it was on May 21, 1994, when Sushmita Sen became the first Indian ever to be crowned as Miss Universe. Needless to say, it was a proud moment for the entire country. And while today clocks 27 years of the former beauty queen’s historical win, she was reminiscing her golden days.

The actress shared a beautiful throwback picture of herself in a white gown and stated that her triumph had changed her life forever. “Have you ever stared at the impossible & thanked God for giving you the opportunity to make it possible? I have!!! To my Motherland INDIA ...Happpyyyyy 27th Anniversary of India’s first ever victory at #MissUniverse in Manila #philippines. That early morning on 21st May 1994, not only changed an 18 yr olds life forever...it made History!! #mahalkita Philippine s for the romance we have shared for 27 years & counting. Thank you #misscolombia1994 Carolina @carogomezfilms for teaching me undying grace!! Thank you to all the kind & loving people, from around the globe, that touched my life from a VERY young age & inspired the woman I am today!! Eternally grateful I remain!! Thank you all for the precious messages & generous blessings...I celebrate with you...ALWAYS!! I LOVE YOU GUYS!!!”

On the other hand, Sushmita’s beau Rohman Shawl had also hailed the former beauty queen for her achievement. He wrote, “27 years of glory. Thank you @sushmitasen47 for bringing the crown home. And thank you more for inspiring us ever since!! #27years #bestmissuniverseever” followed by heart emoticons.

