Sushmita Sen matches her mask with BF Rohman as she steps out with him & daughters Renee & Alisah; See PHOTOS

Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl were snapped last evening as they stepped out together. Sushmita's daughters Renee and Alisah also joined them.

Actress Sushmita Sen has been in the news off late owing to her recent Instagram live session where she addressed a fan question regarding her marriage with beau Rohman Shawl. The gorgeous star is extremely popular across the globe and since the time she has opened up about her relationship, fans want to see more of her with Rohman. Now, the actress has been spotted a couple of times with Rohman when they step out together and fans love to see their photos. Once again, Sushmita stepped out with him and her daughters and the paparazzi caught them in the frame.

Sushmita Sen was snapped last evening when she headed out with beau Rohman Shawl and her daughters Renee and Alisah. The gorgeous star was seen matching her mask with beau Rohman as the two were seen sporting black ones in the photos. Along with Rohman, Sushmita is seen with her daughters Alisah and Renee. The Aarya star is seen clad in a blue shirt with black tights and white flats while beau Rohman is seen sporting a white tee with bottoms.

As Sushmita stepped out of the building with her daughters, she asked the paparazzi to keep their distance due to the ongoing pandemic. However, she posed with her family for adorable photos. Sushmita's photos with Rohman and daughters are going viral on the internet.

Take a look at Sushmita and Rohman's photos:

Meanwhile, recently, when a fan asked her about marriage with Rohman, Sushmita said that she will ask the neighbours about it and then inform them. Her epic and hilarious reply won the internet. The actress made her comeback to the screens with a web series titled Aarya that managed to impress her fans so much that a second season also was announced of the same. The actress has been spending the ongoing pandemic at home with her daughters and beau Rohman.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

