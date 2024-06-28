Sushmita Sen mentions 2nd date of birth in Instagram bio, leaves fans wondering if it's related to her heart attack

Sushmita Sen is one of the strongest Bollywood actresses and her recent heart attack episode is proof of it. The actress who made her comeback with web series Aarya suffered a heart attack during the shoot of season 3 of the show.

Well, the actress has once again grabbed all the eyeballs after she changed her social media bio. The actress left all her fans confused and wondering after she mentioned her second date of birth in her bio. Scroll down to read more about it.

Sushmita Sen changes her Instagram bio

If you look at Sushmita Sen’s Instagram bio, it will surely grab all your attention. In the bio, she has mentioned Second D.O.B: 27/02/2023. Although this left everyone a bit surprised let us tell you that it was around February itself that she suffered a massive heart attack on the sets of her web show Aarya season 3.

The actress underwent a surgery and has bounced back. But we are sure that this date must have remained etched in the hearts of all the fans, and this is the reason she is calling it her second date of birth.

Check out her bio: