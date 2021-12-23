Sushmita Sen misses sweating out in gym as she recovers from surgery; Been counting days to hit 6 weeks mark

Sushmita Sen is not just a perfect example of beauty with brains but has also been a fitness inspiration for her massive fan following. The diva is known for her dedication towards fitness and enjoys her time sweating out in the gym. In fact, she is often seen sharing her workout videos dishing out major fitness goals. And while Sushmita has been on a break from workout owing to her recent surgery, the former beauty queen is counting days hit the gym once again.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sushmita has shared throwback pics from her gym session and revealed that she will be begin training once again after December 30. Excited to resume her workout session, Sushmita mentioned that her true healing will begin after she will hit the gym. Sushmita wrote, “I miss her!!! Haven’t trained for over 6 months now…first wasn’t well enough…then came the surgery!! Been counting days to hit the 6 weeks mark post surgery…to finally return to a discipline I LOVE!!! Come 30th December, I break inertia with #day1 of training!! My true healing begins then!!!” Her daughter Renee Sen was seen motivating her to hit the gym once again and commented, “See you at training”.

Take a look at Sushmita Sen’s post:

For the uninitiated, Sushmita had undergone surgery in November this year. The actress made the revelations on her birthday and stated that she has been healing well. Meanwhile, Sushmita has been busy basking in the success of her recently released Aarya season 2. The actress was seen playing the titular role in the movie and her performance is quite appreciated in the crime thriller. Expressing her gratitude towards fans, Sushmita wrote, “My heart is full!!! Thank you all sooooo soooooo much for receiving #AaryaSeason2 with such love & generosity!!”