Sushmita Sen narrowly escapes tripping while posing for the paparazzi at a recent event.

Sushmita Sen is a public figure ever since her 20s and the actress has always served lessons in grace and poise. At a recent event, the actress, however, faced a small hiccup while posing for the paparazzi. On Tuesday, Sushmita Sen arrived at a jewellery store in the city and looked as stunning as ever.

The Aarya actress looked radiant in a simple beige dress, strappy heels and some dainty jewellery. The paparazzi arrived for the event without fail and Sushmita also obliged them with photos outside the store. However, while posing, the actress narrowly escaped tripping while she was coming forward to stand in a visibly clear position for the cameras.

The small hiccup didn't deter Sushmita and the actress continued with a smile. She also instructed the staff to remove the floor object as anyone could have fallen. We're glad Sushmita did not suffer any serious injury. Take a look at Sushmita Sen's photos from the event below:

Sushmita Sen has been over the moon since her web series Aarya received an International Emmy nomination in the Best Drama category. The actress made her comeback with Aarya and the show's massive success has also led to season two. Sushmita has already finished shooting for Aarya season 2.

