Sushmita Sen on Nepotism: If it needs to change, then all of us need to take responsibility, not one person

Sushmita Sen opens up about nepotism, about her films that did not do well at the box office and about the darkest phase that she had been through in the year 2014.

Sushmita Sen, who was crowned Femina Miss India in 1994 and won Miss Universe 1994 at the age of 18 made her acting debut in the 1996 film Dastak in which she played the victim of a stalker, played by Sharad Kapoor. She then starred in the 1997 Tamil action film Ratchagan. Two years later her appearance as Rupali in David Dhawan's movie Biwi No.1. The actress has entertained us with some amazing films like Fiza, Aankhen, Main Hoon Na, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, Dulha Mil Gaya, No Problem and more.

Sushmita Sen has been away from the big screen for quite a long time and recently made a comeback with the web series Aarya on the OTT platform. Talking about her movies not doing well at the box office despite her amazing acting, Sushmita said to PTI that she always believes she is a satellite hit because whatever work she did when it came on satellite, it became a hit and people started applauding the performance. But back then, when it was in the theatres, it didn’t work.

She further said that she defines her success, she acknowledges her failures but she also acknowledges that she hasn't failed, her attempts have. There is a big difference. When people don’t know how to differentiate between the two, everybody piles on with the insecurity of being called a failure. That is a very big mistake that people allow others to make on their behalf. Talking about criticism, the diva said. "If you tell me, I fail, I suddenly can’t hear you because that is not acceptable to me. That gives me enough strength to continue. As human beings, we have so much potential that if you allow other people, even if there is a huge crowd of people, that you have failed and not your attempt, there will come a time when you will start to believe it."

On June 14th, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai, as per police reports. The reports also state that the actor was in depression for the past 6 months. Since his demise, questions about nepotism have been again raised on social media. Talking about outsiders finding it difficult to survive in Bollywood, Sushmita said that competition between “insiders and outsiders” isn’t new, but what’s important is that it should be a “fair game for everyone”. She said, "There has been a discussion about it all over the media and everywhere at this moment. (But) We all have been enduring it, it is not new. Is this something that we have just realised?"

She further added, "That competitiveness - or now everybody says this word 'nepotism' - is a truth you have known for as long as the industry has existed. With awareness, social and digital space, it has increased thousands of folds."

"People should not, in any profession, be destructive or envious of other people’s success. You may not always applaud it but to be envious generates this kind of vicious circle where people just (think) ‘he thought bad of me now wait till his release, I will think bad of him’. It is a vicious circle that continues and nobody ends up gaining, everybody losses", said the actress. Talking about nepotism, Sushmita said that if it needs to change, then all of us need to take responsibility, not one person.

The actress even spoke about her darkest phase, when she was diagnosed with Addison’s disease in the year 2014. She said that anyone with a chronic condition. It doesn’t matter what kind of chronic illness one has, if it is chronic and not curable, then one will have a lot of dark days. They will have moments where they introspect and go back in time and come forward and think. Everyone has a lot of dreams and a lot of things they want to do but mostly they want to live.

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Sushmita Sen has been spending her quarantine period with beau Rohman Shawl and her daughters Renee and Alisah. The former Miss Universe never fails to entertain her fans with her candid photos and workout videos on social media. Currently, the actress is on cloud nine as her comeback web series Aarya has received positive feedback from the audience and critics. The crime drama also features Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Namit Das, and others. Sushmita portrays the titular role of Aarya Sareen and completely nails it through her brilliant acting.

Credits :PTI

