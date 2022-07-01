Sushmita Sen opens up about why she never got married: My kids were not a problem, men in my life were…

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen recently appeared on Twinkle Khanna's Tweak show for an interaction where both discussed relationships, marriage, kids, adoption, men and bad decisions. During the conversation Sushmita revealed why she didn’t get married and asserted that though her kids were her priority, she never got married because the men in her life were a let-down, it had nothing to do with her children. She also opened up about ‘mistakes’ in her life and said she doesn’t regret anything and that she never ‘bullshit’ about them. She boldly said she lives her mistakes.

Talking about marriage, Twinkle asked her if it was difficult to get married after adopting her kids or marriage was of no consequence in her life. Responding to this, the former Universe said, “After I adopted Renee, there was no man thereafter who came into my life that didn’t know what my priorities were. Well, I don’t expect anyone to share the responsibility but you cannot ask me to step away from it. My daughter needs me till a certain age. Luckily, I had met some very interesting men in my life but the only reason I never got married is because they were a let-down. It had nothing to do with my kids. My kids were never in the equation and if at all, I think they have been very gracious. They have accepted people in my life with open arms, never made a face, gave equal measure of love respect to everyone. So, kids were never a problem. I came close to getting married thrice but God saved me. I can’t tell you what disaster followed with their respective lives. God saved me and my kids."

Last year, Sushmita parted ways with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl whom she met through Instagram DMs sometime in 2018. They were first spotted together at Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali party in the same year. They have now remained friends.

Sushmita entered the entertainment world after she won the Miss India and Miss Universe pageant in 1994. She started her film career a couple of years later. She last appeared in the Disney+Hotstar series Aarya and received the Best Actor Female award at the Filmfare OTT Awards for her performance in the first season of the show.