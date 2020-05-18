Sushmita Sen opens up on battling Addison’s disease, reveals how Nunchaku meditation helped her fight it

Sushmita Sen took to social media to share a video and talk about her she struggled with Addison’s disease in 2014; Watch

What if we haven’t seen Sushmita Sen on the silver screen in a long time but this Former Miss Universe makes sure to entertain her fans with her candid photos and workout videos on social media. From clicking sun-kissed selfies to giving us a sneak peek into her workout regime, Sushmita has been doing it all, and today, this Main Hoon Na actress got talking about how she was diagnosed with Addison’s disease and how she fought with it. Yes, Sushmita Sen recorded a video to talk about her diagnosis with Addison’s disease and how she fought it with nunchaku workout sessions.

Well, for all those who don’t know, Nunchaku is a martial arts weapon, traditionally used in Okinawan style and it essentially, has two sticks connected with a short chain or rope. Sushmita Sen took to her Youtube channel to share a video wherein she revealed that she was diagnosed with an auto immune disease, Addison’s disease. In the video, Sushmita Sen is seen performing nunchaku workout with the trainer and in the video, she says, “After I was diagnosed with an Auto immune condition called Addison’s disease in September 2014, it left me feeling like, I had no fight left in me...A fatigued body filled with immense frustration & aggression. The dark circles under my eyes can’t even begin to explain the dark times I endured for 4 long years :) To have steroids substitute cortisol & to live with its innumerable side effects took its toll. There is NOTHING more tiring than to live with a chronic illness. Enough was enough, I had to find a way of strengthening my mind, allowing my body to follow suit. I meditated with #Nunchaku :)).”

Furthermore, Sushmita Sen got talking about nunchaku and how the art form made her fight out the disease. “Aggression out, fight back in & pain turned into an art form :) I healed in time, my Adrenal glands woke up, no more steroids, no withdrawls & NO AUTO IMMUNE CONDITION as of 2019. :)) Lesson : NO ONE KNOWS YOUR BODY BETTER THAN YOU, LISTEN TO IT. :) There is a warrior in all of us, never give up!!! Thank you to my Teacher Nupur Shikhare for being my rock through this journey :) I love you guys!!! #ShantiShantiShanti #DuggaDugga,” wrote Sushmita. Well, Sushmita Sen is a fitness enthusiast and she is often seen sharing her workout vidoes on social media, and as we speak, Sushmita Sen is in quarantine with her daughters and beau Rohman Shawl, and often, Sush goes Live on Instagram to interact with her fans amid the pandemic.

Check out Sushmita Sen's video here:

Credits :Youtube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×