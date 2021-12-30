Sushmita Sen opens up on break up with Rohman Shawl: Closure is important for both to move on in their lives

Sushmita Sen believes in wearing her heart on the sleeves. The actress has been quite outspoken not just about her professional but personal life and her social media account is proof. While the former beauty queen was said to be dating Rohman Shawl for a while, Sushmita surprised everyone after she announced her break up on social media. Needless to say, it came as a surprise for everyone. And now, Sushmita has finally opened up about it and said that while she has been outspoken about her love life, she didn’t want to hide her split as well.

“For me, closure is a big thing. When you are a public figure, the person involved with you is also in the public eye. Even if the person is there because you have put them there. So, it is not fair for his life or your life to be stuck with everyone feeling something or thinking it’s a relationship. Closure is important for both people so that they can move on in their lives. And yeah, the friendship always remains. At my age, if I sit and start thinking about the terrible thing, it is really my life that I wasted,” Sushmita said while her interaction with the Hindustan Times.

The former beauty queen also mentioned that she has grown with every relationship she had in her life and believes in giving 100% to it. Sushmita said, “I’m 100% person. When I’m in love, I’m 100%. So, when we leave gracefully, we must do that 100%. Whatever the reason be, your life is not about being in a loop. The truth is incredible because it allows people to remain friends and to be good to each other. The world needs that love. There’s enough problems in it already”.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sushmita Sen is currently basking in the success of Aarya 2. The show happens to be the sequel of his 2020 release web series Aarya which marked her comeback to acting after a decade.