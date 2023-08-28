Sushmita Sen opens up on her idea of love; says she doesn’t depend on anyone to feel complete

Sushmita Sen is enjoying the acclaim she garnered for her exceptional portrayal in the web series Taali. In the show, she took on the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, showcasing a distinct side of her acting abilities. During a recent interview, Sushmita candidly discussed her perspective on love and whether she, like other women, seeks validation.

Sushmita Sen opens up on her freedom and whether she seeks validation

In a recent conversation with Humans of Bombay, Sushmita Sen was questioned whether she seeks validation like many women. Sushmita expressed that she finds happiness in her independence and values the freedom to be her true self. “So the idea that I have been able to find happiness in this space is because I am also built that way. I believe in… nothing in life is more important than my freedom... very important to me. My freedom to be who I am, to choose the voice I want to speak with…,” she shared.

Sushmita emphasized that while others can enhance her sense of completeness, she doesn't require validation from anyone. She stated, “I was 18 once and the world was all about ‘somebody will complete me’ kind of scenario. I am complete in myself. If someone can help enhance that feeling of completion, that would be lovely. I don't need that for completion. When you need validation you must have the courage to stand in front of the mirror. That's the only validation you need.”

Sushmita Sen on the importance of loving yourself

During the conversation, Sushmita discussed her definition of love, emphasizing its role as an essential aspect of her identity and highlighting her profound connection with the concept. She expressed, “Oh it's everything. It's what I am made of, that's how closely I associate with that word. It is not that love that you project or feel but the love you are. That to me is love, that everything you do in your life with that ‘who you are’ feeling. So to even love another is to love yourself. There is that self love that I speak of… is on a cellular level."

On the professional front, Sushmita will be returning to portray the character Aarya Sareen in the upcoming third installment of the series Aarya.

