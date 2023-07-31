Sushmita Sen opens up on how heart attack affected her life; says ‘When you get new lease on life, you...’

In March this year, the Bollywood beauty Sushmita Sen shared that she suffered a heart attack. She took to social media to share the news of her health with her followers. The news came after she got an angioplasty done and it left her concerned fans in shock. Later, it came to light that she suffered the heart attack when she landed in Jaipur to shoot for Aarya 3. Now, Sushmita Sen, who is also known to be a fitness enthusiast has opened up about how the heart attack affected her life.

Sushmita Sen on life after heart attack

Talking to News18 about life after heart attack, Sushmita Sen shared how she has learned to be more careful now. The actress said, “It was a phase and it passed. I am very lucky to be on the other side. It doesn’t make me fearful now, instead I now have a feeling of promise, of something to look forward to. When you get a new lease on life, you respect it and are more careful." A few days back, in a live session on Instagram, Sushmita Sen shared health update with his fans. She said, "My health is fabulous by god’s grace… I have been eating well.”

Take a look at the social media post that Sen shared about her heart attack:

About Sushmita Sen's heart attack

Sushmita Sen had a massive heart attack with a 95 percent blockage in the main artery. She underwent an angioplasty at a hospital. The actress mentioned in a live session since she is known to have a strong fitness game, her active lifestyle is what helped her survive it. The actress resumed working just a few weeks later.

Sushmita Sen's upcoming projects

Sushmita Sen informed that she wrapped up the shoots for Aarya 3 where she will reprise her role of Aarya Shareen. Apart from Aarya, the actress will also be seen as a transgender activist in the series Taali. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the first look of Sushmita as Gauri Sawant and the teaser of the series has already been released.

