Sushmita Sen opens up on misconception of being a single mom, addresses the ‘imbalance’ in daughters’ life

Sushmita Sen is currently making huge waves for her upcoming OTT outing, Taali. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the biographical drama series will chronicle transgender activist, Gauri Sawant’s story of struggle, resilience, and power. The highly-anticipated web series will see Sen essaying Sawant’s character on the digital screen. While Sushmita always steals the spotlight with her scintillating performances and her film choices, her identity as a ‘single mom’ has always been a talking point for people. Being a public figure, Sen has often been judged by netizens on social media for being a single mother.

Now, in her most recent interview, the actor has clarified a misconception about being a single mother and she also addressed how raising her daughters without a ‘father’ didn’t create an ‘imbalance’ in her daughters’ lives.

Sushmita Sen on the misconception of being a single mom

In an exclusive conversation with ETimes, former Miss Universe, shed light on how raising her daughters as a single mother, all by her own, without having a father figure around didn’t create any difference or an ‘imbalance’ of any sort in her daughters, Renne and Alisah’s, life. Speaking about the same, the actor said, “That..there is an imbalance if they grow up without a father. Fathers are important but like everything else in life, you don’t miss what you never had. So, the concept is different.”

For the unversed, Sen is a proud mother of her two darling daughters, Renee and Alisah. The actor adopted Renee when she was just 24. Whereas, she adopted Alisah in 2010.

Sushmita Sen on adoption

Talking about her decision of adopting two girls, Sushmita had once revealed that her decision of adopting kids at a young age was questioned by many. However, without paying heed to anyone’s judgments, the actor stuck to her decision and adopted Renee and Alisah. Sen calls it the ‘best decision’ of her life.