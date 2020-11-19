Sushmita Sen is overwhelmed as her family plans a sweet birthday surprise: Thank you for the avalanche of love

On the occasion of Sushmita Sen 45th birthday, her mother and daughters give a beautiful surprise to her. The actress has taken to her social media to express gratitude to them.

The former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has all the reasons to celebrate today. The stunning actress is celebrating her 45th birthday and has been receiving heartwarming birthday wishes from every nook and corner. Her friends from Bollywood industry including , Kundra and among others have wish her in the sweetest way possible. In fact, the Main Ho Na star’s family members including her mother and daughters left no stone unturned to make the actress’ birthday a memorable affair.

Sushmita’s mother and daughters Renee and Alisah decorated the birthday girl’s room with balloons to make her feel special. The diva shared two pictures wherein she can be seen beaming with joy as she looks at the decorations. Alongside the pictures, she pens a beautiful note expressing her gratitude to everyone who showered wishes and blessings on her. She captions the stunning clicks as, “#aboutlastnight My Maa ,Alisah & Renee brought in my birthday with this soaring feeling!!! Its good to know THIS is how old they think I am!!! Thank you for the avalanche of love, wishes & blessings you all have been showering on me...what a beautiful birthday I am having!! I looooooove you guys!!! #duggadugga #gratitude #birthdaygirl.”

Take a look at Sushmita Sen’s Instagram post:

On a related note, her beau Rohman Shawl too wished the actress in the most endearing way. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a love filled picture wherein he can be seen kissing the birthday girl on her forehead. In the caption, he expressed his unconditional love for Sushmita in the form of a shayari. An overwhelmed Sushmita responded writing, “Uffff!!! My babushhhhhh shayar!!! I love you soooooo much!!!! You make every day a celebration.”

Read Also: Rohman Shawl shares special birthday note for ladylove Sushmita Sen with beautiful pic & it’s sheer love

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sushmita Sen Instagram

Share your comment ×