Sushmita Sen is overwhelmed post receiving a love letter from a fan: It's simplicity will resonate a lifetime

Sushmita Sen has recently received a handwritten love letter from one of her die-hard fans. The actress has expressed her gratitude for the same through an Instagram post.

Sushmita Sen is currently on cloud nine as her comeback web series Aarya has received tremendous response from the audience. The actress who ventured into acting after almost a decade plays the titular role in the series which also features Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Namit Das, Flora Saini, and others in the lead roles. Sushmita has been receiving a lot of praise ever since the web series was released on June 19, 2020, in a popular OTT platform.

The actress often keeps on updating her fans with details about her personal and professional life on social media. Recently, Sushmita has shared her dose of happiness with everyone as she has given a glimpse of the handwritten love letter sent by one of her fans. Talking about the same, she writes, “The ultimate #loveletter. I am blessed to receive a lot of love & kindness over the years, from all my #fans. My favourite being the old fashioned way...hand written letters!!! I’ve read every letter ever send to me, it’s usually been an outpouring of emotions, filling pages with the overwhelming power of love & belonging!!! Yet, this is the first time, I’ve received a letter that took a second to read but it’s simplicity will resonate a lifetime!!! I LOVE YOU TOO!!!”

Check out Sushmita Sen’s Instagram post below:

On the personal front, the actress has been dating Rohman Shawl for some time. Their social media PDAs are simply adorable and often set major relationship goals for all other couples out there. Sushmita is also the doting mother of two daughters, Alisah and Renee.

Credits :Instagram

