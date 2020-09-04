Sushmita Sen pens note for ‘first love’ Renee on her 21st birthday: Be relentless in pursuit of your happiness

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in web series Aarya, which marked her first Hindi project after the 2010 film No Problem.

Sushmita Sen is the mother of two daughters- Renne and Alisah, and today, as Renne, the elder daughter celebrates her 21st birthday, a proud mother took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for her daughter and summed up her 21 years as a journey as something that got her closer to God. While Sushmita dug deep into the archives to take out some rare and unseen photos with her daughter, her long note was totally heartfelt. The note read, “Happyyyy Birthday my first love!!! WE ARE 21 What a journey this has been shona...one that has definitely brought me closer to God!!! I pray you find the courage to be the most authentic version of yourself & always be relentless in the pursuit of your happiness...May all your dreams manifest with hard work & undying passion!! Come on big girl...the world awaits!!! love you infinity Renee!!#duggadugga Maa, Alisah @rohmanshawl P.S. Renee’s photo shoot by Maa!! #milestone #21years #daughter #birthday #motherhood….”

While in one photo, this Main Hoon Na actress is seen posing with her daughters on a plane, in the other photo, Rohman Shawl joins the girls. That said, on the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in web-series Aarya, which marks her first Hindi project after the 2010 film No Problem. Also, while interacting with fans on Instagram, Sushmita Sen hinted at season 2 of the show.

Also, amid the growing outsider versus insider debate, when Sushmita was asked about how she managed to survive in the industry despite nepotism, she said, “By focusing on my Audience...YOU GUYS!!! I will continue to work as an actor as long as YOU want to see me!! #simpleenough #AskAarya”

