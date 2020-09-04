  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushmita Sen pens note for ‘first love’ Renee on her 21st birthday: Be relentless in pursuit of your happiness

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in web series Aarya, which marked her first Hindi project after the 2010 film No Problem.
4924 reads Mumbai Updated: September 4, 2020 11:10 am
Sushmita Sen pens note for ‘first love’ Renee on her 21st birthday: Be relentless in pursuit of your happinessSushmita Sen pens note for ‘first love’ Renee on her 21st birthday: Be relentless in pursuit of your happiness
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushmita Sen is the mother of two daughters- Renne and Alisah, and today, as Renne, the elder daughter celebrates her 21st birthday, a proud mother took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for her daughter and summed up her 21 years as a journey as something that got her closer to God. While Sushmita dug deep into the archives to take out some rare and unseen photos with her daughter, her long note was totally heartfelt. The note read, “Happyyyy Birthday my first love!!!  WE ARE 21 What a journey this has been shona...one that has definitely brought me closer to God!!! I pray you find the courage to be the most authentic version of yourself & always be relentless in the pursuit of your happiness...May all your dreams manifest with hard work & undying passion!! Come on big girl...the world awaits!!! love you infinity Renee!!#duggadugga Maa, Alisah @rohmanshawl  P.S. Renee’s photo shoot by Maa!!  #milestone #21years #daughter #birthday #motherhood….”

While in one photo, this Main Hoon Na actress is seen posing with her daughters on a plane, in the other photo, Rohman Shawl joins the girls. That said, on the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in web-series Aarya, which marks her first Hindi project after the 2010 film No Problem. Also, while interacting with fans on Instagram, Sushmita Sen hinted at season 2 of the show.

Also, amid the growing outsider versus insider debate, when Sushmita was asked about how she managed to survive in the industry despite nepotism, she said, “By focusing on my Audience...YOU GUYS!!! I will continue to work as an actor as long as YOU want to see me!! #simpleenough #AskAarya”

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: When Sushmita Sen and beau Rohman Shawl were papped and their romantic PHOTOS won the internet

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput's Bangkok trip with Sara Ali Khan and friends
Mohit Sehgal on Naagin 5, shows not working, low phase in career, favouritism
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family chats to Samuel Miranda’s disclosure
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s ongoing CBI probe to Taapsee’s criticism
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement