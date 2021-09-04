Sushmita Sen pens sweet birthday note for Renee: Two decades of being your Maa, what an avalanche of blessings

Birthdays are always a perfect occasion for one to celebrate a close one and speaking of this, Sushmita Sen has ensured she showers love on her daughter Renee Sen as she turns 22 today. The Aarya star took to social media to pour her heart out on Renee's 22nd birthday and express her love for her daughter in a heartwarming note. Sushmita is among the loving parents in Bollywood as she dotes on her two girls and today, she proved it yet again with a sweet note for Renee.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita wrote, "#faceoflove Happpyyyyyy Birthday my first love @reneesen47 We are 22…how time flies!!! Two decades of being YOUR Maa…what an avalanche of blessings indeed!!! May God always bless you with his best…May you manifest all that your beautiful heart desires!!!We love you Shona….party time #birthdaygirl #duggadugga #mybeautifuldaughter Kisses & a tight collective hug, Alisah & Maa." With this heartwarming note, Sushmita dropped two gorgeous photos of Renee. In one of the photos, Renee could be seen laughing her heart out while turning muse for the camera.

Take a look:

As soon as Sushmita dropped a wish for her girl, fans too began pouring love for Renee. A fan wrote, "Happy birthday godbless always." Another wrote, "Lots of love and best wishes to her." Another fan of Sushmita wrote, "You are just awsome Sush ...and Rene is your reflection."

A few days back, Sushmita dropped an endearing birthday wish for her younger daughter Alisah and left netizens in awe of her love for her daughter. Renee is also following in Sushmita's footsteps in terms of her career. She made her acting debut with a short film Suttabaazi and it earned her praise from fans.

Meanwhile, Sushmita will soon be seen in the second season of Aarya. The show marked her comeback in 2020 and it won her several awards and recognition. Fans were in love with her look as well as her character in Aarya.

Also Read|Sushmita Sen celebrates winning a National Award with boyfriend Rohman Shawl daughters Renee & Alisah; WATCH