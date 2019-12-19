Sushmita Sen pens sweet birthday wish for her ‘Baba’; Shares adorable photos of her family and Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen took to social media to share adorable photos with her father, beau Rohman Shawl, daughters Renee and Alisah. Along with this, the former Miss Universe penned a note for her father on his birthday.

Birthdays are a special occasion in one’s life. Be it a celebrity or their family members, it is a special day to celebrate and make merry for them. Speaking of birthdays, Sushmita Sen’s father, Shubeer Sen is celebrating his birthday and to make it more special, the former Miss Universe penned a heartfelt note. The diva, who has recently been in the limelight due to her comeback and her relationship with Rohman Shawl, often shares photos of her family on Instagram and her fans completely love it.

On this special day of her father’s birthday, Sushmita shared several photos of her father posing with the entire family. In the first photo, an elated and pretty Sushmita can be seen posing with her father in the middle of a busy street. The father-daughter duo can be seen smiling away as the photo was clicked. In another picture, Sushmita and her brother Rajeev Sen can be seen smiling and posing with their father. In a sweet picture, we get to see Sushmita’s beau, Rohman posing with her father.

(Also Read: Sushmita Sen’s birthday wish for her mother prompts beau Rohman Shawl to call her ‘Maa’; Internet goes aww)

In the last family picture, we see Sushmita posing with her dad and mom along with her daughters, Renee and Alisah. The diva wrote, “Happpyyyyy Birthday Baba!!! May God bless you with abundance of health & divine happiness ALWAYS!! May you continue to remind us just how TALL one must stand in life!!on my toes already!!!I love you daddy...Thank God for you!!! enjoyyyyy!!! #duggadugga.”

Check it out:

Meanwhile, a while back a report came in that Sushmita might be thinking about taking the plunge at marriage with her beau Rohman Shawl. However, nothing was confirmed about the same. Recently, Sushmita announced her comeback on celluloid after 10 years and shared happy pictures while sharing the news with her fans. Her fans were delighted to hear the news and wanted to know more about her project.

Credits :Instagram

Read More