Sushmita Sen pens a thought provoking note on unhealthy relationship patterns: I speak from experience

Sushmita Sen recently took to her Instagram handle and doled out words of wisdom. She asserted that we each carry the power to heal ourselves. Take a look.

The stunning Sushmita Sen is among the B-Town celebs that are known for their presence on social media. The Main Hoon Na actress, who enjoys a massive fan base, often treats her fans to her stunning photos. From giving a glimpse of her happy moments to sharing adorable photos of her kids, the actress leaves no chance to steal our hearts. Now, in her latest post, Sushmita spoke about the need to break out of unhealthy relationship patterns. She mentioned that “We each carry the power to heal ourselves.”

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Biwi No.1 star shared Vienna Pharaon’s quote that read as, “When there is something we haven't healed in our lives, we can often find ourselves either being drawn into relationships that recreate the pain and wounding, or relationships that never touch the pain and wounding. We take a path of repetition (opportunity for re-enactment) or a path of opposition (opportunity to never be hurt that way again).”

Sharing the post, Sushmita wrote, “Patterns repeat themselves unconsciously...until we consciously break them!!! We each carry the power to heal ourselves...I speak from experience!! When we become aware of the patterns, the repetitions, the unconscious habits...we must break those patterns...before they break us!!! #sharing #lifelessons #awareness #breakingpatterns #healing #love #peace Happy Healing!!!! I love you guys!!! Mmuuuaaah.”

Talking about her personal life, Sushmita has been dating model Rohman Shawl since 2018. The actress has been quite vocal about her relationship and is often spotted spending time with the model.

