Sushmita Sen: People think they can tell me how best to raise Renee & Alisah because they are adopted

Sushmita Sen is one of the most charming women in the Indian entertainment industry. The former Miss Universe is adored by millions for her intelligence, kindness, and warm personality. Apart from being a beauty pageant queen and an actress, Sushmita has set remarkable examples and broken the glass ceiling in her personal life as well. For instance, she continues to be an inspiration for many after she adopted her elder daughter Renee, at the young age of 24 as a single woman. Many years later, she also adopted her younger daughter Alisah. Now, in a chat with Twinkle Khanna, Sushmita opened up on how people tell her how to bring up her daughters because she is an adoptive parent.

In a conversation with Twinkle Khanna on The Icons on Tweak India, Sushmita Sen was asked if being an adoptive parent, it took her time to form a bond with her daughters. While she did answer that question, she also shared that she finds it annoying that people advise her how to bring up her daughters, because they are adopted.

Sushmita said, “When you're an adoptive parent everybody in the world thinks they have a business of telling you how to raise your child, because tumhe nahi aata hain (you don’t know how to).” She expressed that initially she paid heed to the advice too, thinking that others might know more because of experience. “Maybe they'll tell me something that I should know because they have experience, but it still happens! They still think that they can tell me how best to raise my children because they're adopted. I find that extremely annoying and I have to spiritually awaken inside to forgive that sometimes,” she said. When Twinkle said that it might not be because she is an adoptive parent, and that everybody tells others on how to raise their children, Sushmita negated and expressed that it happens more in her case and that she is speaking from experience.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the second season of the Emmy-nominated series Aarya, directed by Ram Madhvani.

