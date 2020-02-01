Sushmita Sen playing with a kid on set in Rajasthan is the cutest thing you’ll see on the internet today; PIC

Today, Sushmita Sen posted a photo on social media wherein she is seen playing with a little kid on the sets in Rajasthan. Take a look!

Sushmita Sen follows no one on social media but this Former Miss Universe has close to 5 million followers and therefore, she makes sure to update all her fans with her latest photos and videos. Be it her candid selfies or workout videos or loved up photos with beau Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen has proved to be quite the social media queen. And today, this Main Hoon Na actress brightened up the day when she posted a photo on Instagram wherein she is seen playing with a little kid who had come to visit her on the sets in Rajasthan. In the photo, Sushmita is holding the kid in her arms while the kid plays with her lipstick.

Alongside the photo, this Main Hoon Na actress wrote, “Inspite of all the security around, no one could stop my little new friend from going straight for the lipstick!! Shooting paused...makeup touchup time!!! #sharing #preciousmoments #happiness #memories #jaipur #rajasthan #workmode I love you guys!!!..” Well, we are sure that this little kid is damn lucky for getting hugged by Sushmita Sen.

Besides work, Sushmita Sen has been in the news for her love affair with model Rohman Shawl, for the two are often papped together and during a recent interview, this 44-year-old actress opened up about her love affair with Rohman as she said that she met Rohman on Instagram where they started conversing via direct messages. As for their wedding, there have been rumours that the two are all set to tie the knot in 2020, however, there has been no official confirmation on the same.

Credits :Instagram

