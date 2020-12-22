Sushmita Sen proud of ‘jaan’ Rohman Shawl as he makes music video debut with Maula opposite Erica Fernandes

As Rohman Shawl is making music video debut, Sushmita Sen can’t stop beaming with pride.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood and they never leave a chance to dish out relationship goals. The couple has been quite vocal about their feelings and is often sharing heartfelt posts for each other on social media along with hailing each other at their achievements. So as Rohman is set to make his music video debut with Papon’s upcoming song Maula, Sushmita can’t stop beaming with proud for her main man.

As Rohman shared the teaser of the song which also feature Erica Fernandes in the lead, Sushmita was seen showering him with immense love. He had captioned the image as, “I have been a very big fan of your voice @paponmusic & I couldn’t be happier to feature in this video (actually the only reason i came on board). @sushmitasen47 can’t thank you enough for standing by me ‘my rock’.... for teaching me how to be “one’s self” in front of the camera. My two shaitaan’s Alisah & Renee for allowing me to do a romantic song. This one is for you Abbu, Mumma, didi & Ammaji.”

Soon Sushmita commented on the post and wrote, “OMGGGGGG!!!! look at you babushhhhhh!! Sooooo proud of you!!!! Beautiful song & a marvellous YOU!!! Ufffff.” She had also shared the teaser in her IG story and wrote, “So proud of you jaan!!! @rohmanshawl.”

Take a look at Rohman Shawl’s post about his music video debut:

To note, Rohman has been dating Sushmita for quite some time now and they are going strong with their relationship. In fact, Rohman also shares a great bond with Sushmita’s daughters Renee and Alisah.

