Sushmita Sen is 'proud' of Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu: Har Hindustani Ki Naz

After 21 long years, an Indian girl, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has been crowned Miss Universe today in Isreal and it has lifted the spirits of 1.3 Billion people. Now, Sushmita Sen, who brought the laurel to India back in 1994, also has penned an encouraging and congratulatory note to Miss Universe 2021 on social media. Pouring her heart out, Sushmita expressed how proud she was that Harnaaz won the title for India after 21 years. Sushmita also shared Harnaaz's photos from the event.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita shared a note for Harnaaz along with beautiful photos of her from the Miss Universe 2021 event. Sushmita wrote, "#yehbaat ‘Har Hindustani Ki Naz’ Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu #MissUniverse2021 #INDIAAAAAA Soooooo proud of you!!!!Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03 Thank you for representing India so beautifully, for bringing back the Miss Universe Crown to India after 21 years ( by a 21 year old , you were destined).May you enjoy every moment of learning & sharing this incredible global platform @missuniverse will provide you….MAY YOU REIGN SUPREME!!! My love & Regards to your Maa & family…bohut bohut Mubarak."

The gorgeous star, who was India's first Miss Universe back in 1994, has been an inspiration to many girls across the country. Now, as Harnaaz has won the crown, many celebs like Sushmita also have poured their good wishes on social media. Earlier, Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta also penned a wish for Harnaaz on her big win for the nation. Harnaaz has become the third girl from India to have been crowned the prestigious title. The first runner up was Miss Paraguay and the second runner up was Miss South Africa.

