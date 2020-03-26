Sushmita Sen is a proud mother as daughter Alisah makes a stuffed toy using waste materials; View POST

Sushmita Sen has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she showcases a stuffed toy made by her daughter Alisah. Check out her post.

Just like other celebs, Sushmita Sen has been spending her quarantine time with loved ones amid the 21-day lockdown due to the Coronavirus scare in the country. The actress is quite active on social media and loves interacting with fans. Being a doting mother, she loves to showcase the talents of her daughters Renee and Alisah from time to time. This is what the No Problem actress has done a little while back when she shared a post on her Instagram handle.

It happens to be the picture of a stuffed toy that has been made by her daughter Alisah using some waste materials including an old sock, hairpins and 2 pieces of rocks. Here’s what Sushmita writes in praise of her daughter, “A colourful symbol of hope created by my 10 yr old...made from an old sock, 2 hairpins & 2 pieces of rocks!! Hope is life recycled...taking the old & making something new. Very very true my little munchkin.”

Check out Sushmita Sen’s post below:

On the work front, the actress has not been seen on the silver screen for a long time. However, she did mention about making a comeback through her social media handle some time back. The former Miss Universe has also been making headlines for the past few months owing to her relationship with Rohman Shawl. The two of them are madly in love with each other and their social media PDAs are simply adorable.

