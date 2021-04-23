Sushmita Sen questioned by a user for sending oxygen cylinders to Delhi from Mumbai; Replies 'Help if you can'

Amid the COVID 19 oxygen crisis at a hospital at New Delhi, Sushmita Sen managed to arrange cylinders from Mumbai and sought help from Twitter for transportation. The actress, however, was quizzed for it. Sushmita went ahead and responded to the user.

Actress Sushmita Sen recently joined in helping amid the COVID 19 second wave in India and arranged oxygen cylinders in Mumbai to be transported to New Delhi. She did the same after a shortage was reported by the CEO of Shanti Mukand Hospital as he broke down while talking to the media. However, while the star was able to arrange cylinders, she needed help from Twitter to transport them. Amid this, a user questioned her over the same and asked why she is sending it to Delhi and not to someplace in Mumbai.

A user wrote on Sushmita's post and asked her, "If Oxygen Crisis is everywhere why are you sending it to Delhi instead of giving it to some similar hospital in Mumbai." To this, Sushmita went ahead and gave an apt response and informed the user that Delhi needs it as Mumbai continues to have oxygen. She replied, "Because mumbai still has oxygen cylinders available, that’s how I found it. Delhi needs it, especially these smaller hospitals, so help if you can."

The actress had posted on Twitter her thoughts as she shared an ANI tweet featuring the CEO of a Delhi hospital breaking down while talking about shortage of oxygen. She wrote, "This is deeply heart breaking...oxygen crisis is everywhere. I have managed to organise a few oxygen cylinders for this hospital but have no way to transport it to Delhi from Mumbai...please help me find a way." On her tweet, many user replied with solutions to help her transport the cylinders to Delhi.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, amid the COVID 19 second wave, several Bollywood stars like Sushmita Sen have jumped in to help people by sharing numbers, helplines and more about COVID 19 resources. Jonas, , Bhumi Pednekar and many more have been trying to help people amid the second wave of COVID 19 via social media.

Also Read|Sushmita Sen turns muse for beau Rohman Shawl as he snaps a stunning silhouette pic & calls it 'Nice shot'

Credits :Sushmita Sen Twitter

Share your comment ×