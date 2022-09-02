Sushmita Sen REACTS as her brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa decide to give their marriage another chance

TV actress Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen had hit a rough patch a few months ago and the two had decided to part ways. However, they took their fans by surprise after they recently posted love-filled pictures with each other and their daughter Ziana on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. In the caption, Charu explained that they have called off their divorce and have decided to keep their marriage for good. Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is extremely happy that her brother Rajeev has reconciled with Charu, and she also dropped a comment expressing her happiness.

Yesterday, Charu Asopa shared beautiful family pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Marriages are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realized that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we won't deny that.. Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good.”

Reacting to this joint statement by the couple, Sushmita Sen dropped a lovely comment that read, “I am soooooo happy for all 3 of you!!! Dugga Dugga Shona!!!” Charu replied to this comment and wrote, “@sushmitasen47 thank you didi, love you loads.” Charu and Rajeev’s fans were also extremely delighted that they have reconciled, and they shared their love for the couple. While one fan wrote, “Wow ma'am.. I'm soo happy to see you both of you together...soo much love to Ziana bby,” another fan commented, “Many many congratulations.....very gud decision.”

Click here to check post:

Earlier, while speaking to Pinkvilla, Charu Asopa had shared that she feels comfortable sharing her problems with Sushmita Sen and often confides in her. “My sister-in-law is a wonderful person. I keep talking to her quite often and even share my problems. Other than her, I am not comfortable in sharing my problems with anyone else…,” she said. Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in June 2019 in Goa.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen shares sweetest birthday wish for daughter Alisah; SEE PICS