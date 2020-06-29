Sushmita Sen recalls the good old times as she shares a throwback PHOTO with her daughter Renee

Sushmita Sen is known to be very close to her daughters Alisah and Renee. This inevitable bond is visible in one of her throwback pictures with the latter.

Sushmita Sen has been making a lot of headlines of late after the release of her comeback web series Aarya. The audience simply loved her performance in the crime drama in which she plays the titular role of Aarya Sareen. Sushmita had been away from the silver screen for almost a decade and now she has proved her acting prowess once again with the amazing comeback. Apart from being a talented actress, the diva is also the doting mother of two daughters.

Recently, Sushmita has shared an adorable throwback picture on her Instagram handle which is unmissable. The actress looks happy in the picture as she is seen sitting nearby a 2-year old Renee who looks super cute in the same. Talking about it, Sushmita writes in her caption, “Sometimes I look at these pictures & wonder, when I see Renee & me even at age 2 yrs & 26yrs old...the child was always me!!! It’s magical to realize I am the one who’s been mothered all along!!! #sharing #precious #memories #mother #daughter #journey I love you guys!!!”

Check out Sushmita Sen’s Instagram post below:

Talking about Sushmita’s web series Aarya, it also features Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Sugandha Garg, Ankur Bhatia, Namit Das, and others in the lead roles. The crime drama has been helmed by Ram Madhwani and is set against the backdrop of Rajasthan. It was released on 19th June 2020 and received a tremendous response from the audience.

