Sushmita Sen recalls her first interaction with Rohman Shawl: Never thought of finding love in a younger man

n a recent interview, Sushmita Sen has opened up about dating Rohman Shawl. Here’s what the actress said about it.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have proved that age is just a number when it comes to love. The former Miss Universe has found love in Rohman, who is 15 years younger than her. Be it any occasion, the two of them never shy away to express their love for each other. From stepping out for a dinner dates to sharing their romantic pictures on social media, Sushmita and Rohman steal the limelight with their sizzling chemistry. The Main Ho Na actress has been quite vocal about her love for Rohman and leaves no opportunity to gush over her bond with him.

Recently, the diva opened up about dating Rohman and reminisces the time she interacted him for the first time on Instagram. While talking to Zoomtv.com, she said, that she is not one of those who believe she “needs a man to complete her.” She asserted that she believes only ‘two-piece can make romance and not two halves.’ Sushmita further said that that she never thought she would find a love in a man who is 15 years younger than her and that too on Instagram. The actress adds that Rohman is an evolved person and they both make a great team with kids.

She said she knew in her hearts that she was going to have the most incredible romance that would be a manifestation from many bucket lists. However she didn't realise that was going to manifest that same in only “15 years younger kind of romance. She further stated that Rohman, her kids and she make a team.

For the unversed, Sushmita found the love of her life on the photo-sharing app. It so happened that one day, the actress was scrolling through her Instagram DMs and unintentionally opened one message, which was from Rohman who had written beautiful lines for her. In no time they fell madly in love with each other.

Read Also:Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: Her special moments that prove she's a perfect mom, GF & star, all rolled in one

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Zoom TV

Share your comment ×