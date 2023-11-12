Sushmita Sen recycles her Koffee With Karan beige saree at Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali bash; fans are all hearts

It seems like Bollywood is on a spree of recycling the outfits. Earlier it was Alia Bhatt who wore her wedding outfit for the National Award ceremony, and then the Kapoor sisters, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor dazzled in their recycled lehenga. Now, most recently, Sushmita Sen yet again turned heads at Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali party as she recycled her saree which she had worn on Koffee With Karan.

Sushmita Sen recycles her Koffee With Karan saree at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash

On November 11, Aarya 3 actress Sushmita Sen made a stylish entry at the star-studded Diwali bash hosted by Shilpa Shetty. For the special occasion, the actress opted for a translucent beige saree with a silver border. The actress paired it up with a full-sleeved blouse. The actress accessorized her look with classy jewelry.

Nonetheless, this time it was not just about Sush’s fashion statement but about her recycling the saree that she had worn during Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan 1. The actress had graced the show with Sanjay Dutt.

Fans reaction

The actress’ gesture was lauded by the fans. A fan wrote, “well-maintain” while several other fans dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

Sushmita Sen attended the Diwali bash with Rohman Shawl and Renee Sen

As a matter of fact, Sushmita Sen was accompanied by the model and her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughter Renee Sen. For the start-studded affair, Rohman looked handsome in a white kurta pajama with a blue velvet jacket over it. Renee, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a gray-blue ruffle saree.

In the pap video, the actress with a beaming smile posed happily for a solo picture for the paps and was later joined by Rohman and Renne. The trio struck a dashing pose for the shutterbugs as they made their way to the venue.

For those living under the rocks, the diva is a mother to two girls. She adopted her first daughter, Renee in 2000 while her second daughter, Alisah joined the family in 2010.

Talking about Sushmita Sen’s professional front, the actress has been pleasantly surprising audiences with her stellar power packed performance driven projects. From Taali, where she had portrayed the role of Gauri Sawant, received rave reviews from the audience and her latest release Aarya 3 yet again managed to win over audience’s heart.

