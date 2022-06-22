Sushmita Sen relaxing in black monokini in Maldives is pure vacation goals; PHOTO

Sushmita Sen is one of the most popular and loved and charming personalities in the entertainment industry. The former beauty queen is quite active on social media and treats her fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life every now and then. Speaking of which, the Aarya actress is currently vacationing in the Maldives and just a few hours ago, she posted a stunning photo on her Instagram handle.

In the photo, Sush can be seen relaxing in a black monokini near a swimming pool. The eagle-eye view of the location looked exotic definitely. While sharing the post, the former beauty queen wrote, "#bliss #yourstruly #maldives #eaglesview I love you guys!!! #duggadugga". As soon as she posted the picture, her fans dropped sweet comments as well.

Check Sushmita's post here:

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, when the Biwi No.1 actress was asked about being selective about picking up projects, she said, “I want to achieve one on one equation with the people — my audiences as well as my well-wishers. I want to be able to do good work so that I have additional new audiences”.

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively informed a new development on the third season of Sushmita Sen’s Aarya is on the cards. Director Ram Madhvani has already started working on the scripting. “Ram and his team have begun scripting for Aarya 3, and are excited to take the story on another level in terms of drama and thrills. Aarya is an extremely important project for him, and he doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned for the third part. As of now, they are hoping to start filming by the year-end,” informs a source close to the development.

