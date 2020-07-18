  1. Home
Sushmita Sen REVEALS beau Rohman Shawl has turned into an in house plumber as she sends love to fans; Watch

Sushmita Sen was last seen in Ram Madhvani’s Aarya and recently, the makers of Aarya confirmed season 2 of the show.
1810 reads Mumbai
Sushmita Sen surely made news in 2020 as she made her comeback to the world of films with web show Aarya, and while this Former Miss Universe is currently soaking in the success of the show, today, she decided to go send a token of love to all her fans as she decided to send out a message to her Instafam. Yes, Sushmita Sen recorded a video on Instagram to send out love for fans in her latest Instagram video and what was amazing is that beau Rohman Shawl, too, joined in and send his love to all the fans.

In the said video, Sushmita Sen was seen nailing her no make-up look, and looked pretty in a black ensemble and in the video, Sush asked fans about how they are doing during the lockdown and suggested to enjoy Mumbai rains. Also, she revealed that Rohman has turned their in-house plumber as they are having a lot of leakages in the house. Well, it was indeed a welcome sight to see Sushmita record a video for all her fans. Before signing off, Sushmita asked fans to enjoy the Mumbai rains and stay safe

On the work front, after almost a hiatus of 10 years, Sushmita Sen made her comeback with Aarya and during a Live Instagram with director of the show, Ram Madhvani, Sushmita and the director confirmed season 2 of Aarya and alongside the video, this Former Miss Universe wrote, “#directorscut Thank you @madhvaniram for making your #instagramlive debut with me!!! Our conversation & its honesty is a progressive step, towards celebrating both the applause & the critical view of our audiences!!! It brings clarity to the thought & process behind creativity!!! I hope all the questions asked repeatedly were answered today...now let’s begin work on Season 2 #Aarya. Thank you for joining me #daulat @sikandarkher, lovely surprise!! I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! THANK YOU FROM ALL OF US IN #teamaarya #duggadugga".

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

I thought they broke up ?

