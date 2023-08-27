Sushmita Sen reveals Farah Khan apologized her during Shah Rukh Khan starrer Main Hoon Na; here's why

Sushmita Sen is a remarkable figure, both in movies and in real life. Her noticeable charisma created a buzz throughout the nation when she played the role of Ms. Chandni in Farah Khan's first movie as a director, Main Hoon Na. Her sizzling on-screen chemistry with the lead actor Shah Rukh Khan, her red iconic chiffon saree, and her graceful portrayal of a college Chemistry professor have all become cult, iconic, and greatly admired over the years. Recently, Sushmita Sen talked about her role in the film Main Hoon Na and gave some interesting insights.

Sushmita Sen reveals Farah Khan apologized to her after the final edit of Main Hoon Na

During an interview with Humans of Bombay, Sushmita Sen recalled how her character as Ms. Chandni in Main Hoon Na was “small but powerful enough”. She also mentioned it became her career-defining film as “everybody keeps going back to the film”. The actress also revealed that Farah Khan had apologized to her after the final edit of the film. She said, “Sush, I have seen the final edit and I have to apologize to you. Shah Rukh of course has the role, Zayed and Amrita have a role, but you are barely there'. So I was like, 'That is okay Farah, we had a deal, you kept through the promise, and I kept through it. It is done, now don't worry about it'. But inside I was thinking, 'Oh no, I am barely there!' The (Main Hoon Na) screening happened at Film City. My phone starts ringing. And I don't know why Yash ji (Yash Chopra) is calling me, the whole gamut of the industry is calling. So ab darr darr ke (scared) I pick up the phone.”

Sushmita Sen recalls being praised for Main Hoon Na

The Taali actress recalled how she was praised for the film and was told, “You have done amazing work, could not take my eyes off of you” “and hope you are in the second half and every frame”. The actress also revealed about not going to the screening because she thought she would “feel bad watching the film” as Farah had told her she was “barely there”.

She also added, “From the response, I knew something had changed. The role had not changed, the impact had. The role was still as small as it was, but it was powerful enough. The reaction of the audience was so intense that the first posters of Main Hoon Na all over Bombay had Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao, and Shah Rukh and Shah Rukh alone. By Saturday, after the film had released, there was Shah Rukh and me on every poster. That is the power of people and audience, and I have huge respect for that... the audiences were like 'We want her, we want to see her up there with him (Shah Rukh)'. Farah called me and said 'All the posters were being brought down and new ones are being put up. You better go for a drive today'. And I did.”

