Sushmita Sen reveals her new look after her surgery, assures fans 'healing is on & will be back'; WATCH

One of the popular names in Btown, Sushmita Sen turned a year older on Friday and on her birthday, she penned a note in which she revealed about her surgery. Since then, fans began to panic about her well being. In the same note, she promised to reveal her new look to the world and keeping up with her word, Sushmita shared a new video with fans. In the same, not only did Sushmita reveal her new look but also spoke up about her surgery.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita did a live and shared a video in which we could see the Aarya star with a short haircut. She could be seen with face-length hair as opposed to her longer tresses previously. Sharing the video, she shared that everything in her surgery went and that she is currently in the healing phase. Assuring her fans that she will be back before they knot it, Sushmita expressed gratitude on her birthday and thanked everyone who wished her.

Take a look at the video HERE

Earlier, in a post with a photo, Sushmita had written, "A BIG ‘Thank you’ to all of you super generous & loving souls…unending showering of good wishes & blessings coming my way…making this birthday yet another one to be cherished!!!I feel reborn this birthday in more ways than I can describe in words…Letting you in on a little secret….I completed AARYA 2 & then travelled to address my health….had a successful surgery on 16th Nov & I am healing marvellously every passing day…in this beautiful place!!! I feel the goodness of all your energies & the strength of your love!!! Keep it coming!!!"

The star made a successful comeback in 2020 with her web series Aarya. Fans loved her strong character and wanted a new season of it. And, due to the popularity, the makers renewed it for another season. Sushmita shot for the show and recently, a teaser for the same was launched. Seeing Sushmita again as Aarya left fans excited.

