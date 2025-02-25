Sushmita Sen reveals her wedding plans with a ‘worthy man’ after breakup with Rohman Shawl and Lalit Modi; ‘Milna chahiye na koi…’

Sushmita Sen recently revealed her thoughts on marriage and relationship during an Instagram live session. The actress, 48, discussed love, marriage, and finding a worthy partner to get married to.

During the live, Sushmita Sen was asked about her marriage plans by a fan as she was recently seen attending a wedding in Jaipur. In response, the actress said that she “wants to get married but only if she finds a worthy man”. She explained that marriage should not be rushed, and it must be based on a deep emotional connection.

She said, “I also want to get married. Milna chahiye na koi shaadi karne layek. Aise thodi hoti hai shaadi. Kehte hai na, bohot romantic way mein toh dil ka rishta hota hai. Dil tak baat toh pahunchni chahiye na. Shaadi bhi kar lenge.”

For the unversed, the former Miss Universe was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl for many years but they decided to part ways. Their breakup was a big surprise for her fans as they were often seen spending time, going on vacations, and having fun together with her daughters on social media. Despite the breakup, Sushmita stayed focused on her career and growth.

Sushmita was also linked to the founder and creator of IPLT20, Lalit Modi after he officially confirmed their romance. He even referred to her as his better half on social media. However, their rumors about the relationship ended after Lalit Modi removed her name from his Instagram bio which gave fans clarity that they had parted ways.

Advertisement

In an interview with Tweak India, Sushmita spoke about her past relationships and made it clear that her decision to not marry earlier had nothing to do with her two daughters, Renee and Alisah. The only reason she never got married to any of her exes is because they were a let down. She added that her daughters have always been accepting of the people in her life, showing them love and respect.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in Disney+ hotstar series Aarya season 3 in 2024.