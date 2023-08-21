Sushmita Sen reveals how she has changed after surviving heart attack: ‘There’s a bigger purpose…’

Sushmita Sen is currently riding high on the success of her recently released series Taali, a biopic of transgender activist Gauri Sawant. The series received an overwhelming response, and the actress recently thanked her fans for all the love and appreciation they showered on Taali. In March this year, Sushmita Sen shared that she suffered a massive heart attack, and underwent angioplasty, and had a stent placed. Now, in a recent interview, the Taali actress shared how she has changed after surviving the heart attack.

Sushmita Sen on life after her heart attack

In a conversation with News18, Sushmita Sen was asked how she has changed after surviving the heart attack. The actress shared that it has made her ‘more fearless’, and that she is now more aware that there’s a bigger purpose in life that she is here for. “I’ve become very aware of the fact that there’s a bigger purpose that I’m here for. That’s mostly what has changed.”

She said that she used to take it for granted earlier, however, she is now more aware of why she is still here, post the health scare. “I’m aware why I’m still here given the episode that it was. My latest show Taali is also a step forward in the right direction,” said Sushmita.

In March, Sushmita Sen went live on Instagram to share an update about her health, post the heart attack. She revealed that she had 95 percent blockage in the main artery and that it was due to her active lifestyle that she survived the massive heart attack. She added that she is extremely lucky to be on the other side of this.

Sushmita Sen expresses gratitude for the overwhelming response to Taali

In other news, Sushmita Sen shared a post on Instagram, in which she wrote, “This happiness is a vibe!! And YOU are the reason!!! Thank you all for the love, respect & appreciation you’ll have been showering on #Taali. On behalf of #teamtaali @shreegaurisawant @ravijadhavofficial @gseamsak @afeefanadiadwala @officialjiocinema @kshitijpatwardhan the amazing cast & crew & of course #yourstruly ….Our DEEPEST GRATITUDE!!!. The calls, the messages, the posts, the stories, the flowers, the love notes. All forever cherished!!! Thank you for opening your hearts!!! The world needs it!!! #trulyoverwhelmed I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga."

Taali premiered on August 15 on Jio Cinema.

