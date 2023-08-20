Sushmita Sen reveals if daughters Alisah, Renee Sen miss having a father figure; says, 'Anytime they need…’

Sushmita Sen is currently basking in the success of her recently released Taali. It is a web series based on the life of transgender activist, Shri Gauri Sawant. The actress's powerful performance as she stepped into the shoe of the activist has been hailed by everyone. The former Miss Universe has always lived life on her own terms, both professionally and personally. Her portrayal of the transgender activist has added another layer to her magnificent career. Unlike Gauri, who had a turbulent relationship with her father, Sushmita shares a strong bond with her father Shubeer Sen. Like the actress, her daughters Alisah, and Renee Sen also share a close relationship with their grandfather. In a recent interview, Sushmita revealed whether her daughters miss having a father figure in their life or not.

Sushmita Sen reveals if daughters Alisah, Renee Sen miss having a father figure

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sushmita Sen was asked whether her daughters Alisah, and Renee Sen miss having a father figure in their life. She said, “They don’t miss having a father figure because they have never had a father. You only miss what you have. And now, when I suggest to them that I should get married, they will be like, ‘What? For what? I don’t want a father’. But I may want a husband, it may have nothing to do with you! They don’t miss a father. They have Tata, my father and their grandfather. He is everything for them. Anytime they need to have a father figure and a great example, he is the man.”

For the unversed, the actress adopted Renee when she was just 24 years old. She brought her second daughter, Alisah, in 2010. Sushmita said that becoming a mother was her wisest decision.

During an event, she said, “The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilized my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself.”

Meanwhile, after a powerful performance in the web series Taali, Sushmita Sen is set to feature in the third season of Disney Plus Hotstar’s Aarya.

