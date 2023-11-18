Sushmita Sen reveals if she was going to marry Lalit Modi, REACTS to being labeled 'gold digger'

Sushmita Sen, usually candid about her personal life, left fans astonished by maintaining silence on her speculated romance with entrepreneur Lalit Modi. Despite Modi’s July 2022 social media post suggesting a romantic connection and dubbing her his better half, Sen chose not to address their relationship publicly.

When asked about the incident in a recent Mid-Day interview, the actress shared that she found herself laughing through this chapter.

Sushmita Sen spills the beans on if she was going to marry Lalit Modi

In a recent interview, when asked if she would marry Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen responded, “If I was going to marry someone, I would be married to them. I don’t try. I either do it or I don’t.”

The actress further emphasized, “I just put out one post on Instagram because sometimes I think when people keep quiet, their silence is mistaken for weakness or fear. I just wanted to put out one post to let them know that I’m laughing. After that, I was done with it.”

Sushmita also noted that people were labeling her as a gold digger while simultaneously monetizing their social media content related to her. This prompted her to share a post clarifying that she is in a happy place, not married or engaged. She felt the need to address the situation, expressing that memes and humor are one thing, but if someone is being labeled a gold digger, it’s contradictory to monetize such posts.

Sushmita Sen's work front

Sen was recently featured in the web series Taali, taking on the role of Gauri Sawant, a transgender activist. Under the direction of Ravi Jadhav, the series narrates Sawant's journey advocating for the legal recognition of transgender individuals as the third gender. Both the series and Sen's performance have garnered praise.

Additionally, she assumes the titular character in Ram Madhvani's crime thriller web series, Aarya, which debuted in 2021 and has seen the release of three seasons. Sen's most recent film project was the 2015 Bengali movie Nirbaak.

