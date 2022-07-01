Sushmita Sen REVEALS Mahesh Bhatt made her angry on the sets of her debut film: I started walking off the set…

Sushmita Sen continues to be a heartthrob of millions around the world and still keeps entertaining viewers with high-on-content shows that she is a part of. The actress reduced her movie-related work significantly in the last decade. She got back into action with the web-series Aarya, directed by Ram Madhvani and co-starring Chandrachur Singh, which premiered digitally. The show was very well-received and won her numerous accolades for her solid performance. The love the show received led to a second season, which too got unanimous support of the audience. The actress is an eloquent speaker and recently, she engaged in a discussion on a talk session with Twinkle Khanna.

Sushmita Sen on the talk show ‘The Icons’ on Tweak India’s YouTube channel, talked about her movie journey. Twinkle Khanna asked her about her thought of venturing out into movies after winning Miss Universe. Sushmita said that she got a call from Mahesh Bhatt when she returned from LA. They met and Mahesh Bhatt said he wanted her to play herself, in the movie. Sushmita had never acted but surrendered to the director’s vision. She said that she had a shot where she had to show her anger. She accepted that she performed terribly at the time of shoot. Mahesh Bhatt, on the sets, said that she couldn’t act to save her life and that really infuriated her. An infuriated Sushmita went up to the director and told him that he couldn’t say that to her and then she walked off the sets. Mahesh Bhatt, who accomplished on his mission to make Sushmita Sen angry for her scene, held her hand and asked her to go back to sets and deliver the shot, and she was able to nail the scene.

Sushmita also talked about her journey into the glamour world. When Twinkle Khanna asked her about how she felt on winning the Miss Universe, she said, “It was a big shock because winning Miss Universe is making history for my country. That’s one of the things that was ingrained in my mind when I left from India was, ‘Don’t expect much’. That victory was a different victory altogether.” She also talked about how it felt like, when she was standing with Miss Columbia, just a step away from winning the crown. She said, “When I won, her hands went up, as if she had won, and that taught me immense grace. I needed that crown to know the grace, but she didn’t need it as she already had it."

Sushmita Sen is expected to feature in the next season of Aarya and the preparations for the same have already begun, although they are at the nascent stage. Twinkle Khanna, meanwhile, is keeping herself busy writing columns and books and producing short films under the banner Mrs Funnybones Movies.

