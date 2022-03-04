Sushmita Sen reveals mainstream Bollywood cinema wasn’t giving her what she wanted

Sushmita Sen is one of the most loved actresses in the Bollywood industry. She may be away from the silver screen and movies but her recent comeback in the OTT platform was loved by everyone and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that she has still got the charm to pull the audience towards her. Well, in a recent interview with Sucharita Tyagi, Sushmita opened up about a lot of things including the topic that why she chose to make her comeback after a hiatus of almost 10 years with a web series and not a mainstream Bollywood film?

Sushmita Sen revealed that Bollywood wasn’t offering her the kind of roles she wanted and that is one of the main reasons she opted for a web series. The actress feels that the 10-years hiatus set her priorities in order and told her what she needs to focus on. Opening up further the Aarya actress said that mainstream cinema offers had a lot of preconceived notions of her age and her 10-years gap. In fact, Sushmita revealed that she is not good at networking and that also meant that she missed out on opportunities.

Meanwhile, talking about her work front, Sushmita Sen’s last film before her break from acting was the 2010 comedy Dulha Mil Gaya, which also starred Fardeen Khan along with Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance. She returned to acting with the Disney+ Hotstar web series Aarya in 2020. In between, the actor said she prioritised raising her two daughters- Renee and Alisah.

