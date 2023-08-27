Sushmita Sen reveals she left Akshay Kumar’s film midway for daughter Renee; ‘Knew this is end of my career’

Sushmita Sen, the former Miss Universe and famous actress is currently on a high with some promising projects in her kitty. The celebrated star has been receiving excellent reviews for her performance in Taali, the recently released web series. Sushmita Sen, who has been battling several health issues, has inspired millions of her fans with the immense strength and courage she displayed during the tough times. Recently, the Aarya actress recalled an incident that almost put an end to her successful acting career.

When Sushmita Sen left Akshay Kumar's film midway for her daughter Renee

In her recent conversation with Barkha Singh in the Mojo Story, Sushmita Sen opened up about an incident where she had to leave an Akshay Kumar-starring film, for her elder daughter Renee Sen. She also added that being a working mother at a young age came with a cost. According to Sen, she was supposed to play the lead role in a popular film, along with celebrated stars Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, she had to leave the shoot midway, as her daughter Renee was hospitalized in critical condition.

"Renee needs me to be there. She was not very well when she came into my life, she had a medical condition, a very severe one. So, I’m filming all the way in Canada with Akshay and Kareena, and it’s a multi-star cast, and I have this pressure," recalled the former Miss Universe. "People as it is are saying she’s not going to take her career seriously because she has become a mother at 24. So, I have a point to prove. I must be there on time, I must do my job, no complaints," she added.

"I got a call from Bombay, My father was babysitting Renee and he said she’s been hospitalized and is very serious. I took a flight back, and said, ‘I know this is the end of my career, I’m so sorry.’ They were very nice about it, at least superficially I think. But I left and I came back to my daughter and then saw her through one week of hospitalization and then ran back to say I’m ready for the job, but the damage was done," concluded Sushmita Sen.

"