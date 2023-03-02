SHOCKING: Sushmita Sen suffers a heart attack; Actress shares health update

Sushmita Sen, who is all set to be seen in Aarya 3, has revealed that she suffered a heart attack recently. On Thursday evening, Sushmita took to social media and shared a picture with her dad. Along with the picture, Sushmita shared a note revealing details about the attack. She also informed her fans that she got an angioplasty done. In her post, the actress also said that she shared the news to keep her 'well wishers and loves ones' informed that she was doing well.

Sushmita Sen suffers a heart attack

In the picture, Sushmita is seen hugging her father. She is seen donning a golden net saree. The father-daughter duo is seen flashing their million-dollar smiles. Along with the picture, Sushmita wrote, "Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’ Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!!I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the post, her concerned fans were seen wishing her a speedy recovery. A fan wrote, "Loads of love n power to u... U r an inspiration , keep shinning." Another fan wrote, "I got goosebumps and tears... Pls take care of urself. Ppl around the whole world adores u and look upto u." Another fan wrote, "Wishing you well. Just keep the heart happy & strong, you Loving Warrior."

Work front

Sushmita is all set to be seen in the third season of Aarya. The first two instalments proved to be a hit affair and the audience loved watching her in the series. They are now eagerly waiting for the third season to premiere soon.

