Sushmita Sen reveals she was 'amused' after being called gold-digger during dating reports with Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen has had an interesting career in Bollywood. In 1994, she won the Miss Universe pageant and ventured into the film industry. In her long and successful career, Sen has acted in several movies and series. However, last year, the actress was brutally trolled after businessman Lalit Modi went public about his relationship with her.

Sushmita Sen talks about her Lalit Modi fiasco

In an interview with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, Sen said that she was amused by seeing all the people calling her a gold digger. She said, “The only reason that I put out that post was to laugh at it. I wasn’t that pained. It was just amusing because you call a woman a gold digger, and you are monetising that gold digger by writing stories on her.”

The Aarya actress further said that she is bothered when good people keep quiet when bad stuff thrives. "I have seen that happen too many times. We think it’s not elegant to respond. Let elegance be damned," she added.

In July 2022, it was reported that Sen was dating Lalit Modi. In September of the same year, Modi removed Sen's name from his Instagram bio and his display picture. This sparked a rumor that they had parted ways. Modi is responsible for conceiving and starting the Indian Premiere League (IPL). He has been living in London for almost a decade.

Advertisement

Sushmita Sen's work front

Sen was recently seen in the web series Taali in which she played the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant. It is directed by Ravi Jadhav and follows the life of Sawant who fought to get transgender's legal recognition as the third gender. Both the show and Sen's performance have been well received. Apart from this, she is also portraying the titular character in Ram Madhvani's crime thriller web series Aarya. It premiered in 2021 and so far two seasons of the show have aired. The 2015 Bengali movie Nirbaak was her last movie. The talented actress had also suffered a heart attack a few months ago.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen reveals how she has changed after surviving heart attack: ‘There’s a bigger purpose…’