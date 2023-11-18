Sushmita Sen reveals she was ‘best man’ at ex-BF Rajat Tara's wedding; says THIS about their breakup

Sushmita Sen is currently basking in the rave reviews of her recently released web series Aarya 3. In a recent interview, the former beauty pageant took a deep dive into her personal life and spoke about her first boyfriend Rajat Tara. The actress also touched upon why the two parted ways. So let's find out what she said.

Sushmita Sen on Rajat Tara

In a recent interview with Mid Day, Sushmita Sen opened up about her first boyfriend Rajat Tara. The duo had parted ways in 1994 after Sen won the Miss India. Quashing several rumors, she praised Tara. She said, “Rajat Tara. He is actually one of the nicest… I am actually so glad that he was my first boyfriend, because the generosity of this man, to this day… He is the father of this beautiful little girl, I was the ‘best man’ at his wedding." The actress stated that she went to Serbia for his wedding.

Sen also mentioned why they parted ways and said that she "outgrew" him. “And a man like that, you can’t dump, you just outgrow sometimes. I had outgrown him and he had realised that. He had said to me, ‘I have sat with you and dreamt with you, not so that you end up with me. Go and live your life’", she added.

The actress said that they remain friends and there are no regrets between them. Tara, according to Sen, still remains the go-to person of her.

Sushmita Sen on the work front

Sen was recently seen reprising the titular role in Ram Madhvani's Aarya 3. Both the show and her acting have been well received. During the shooting of its third season, Sen had suffered a cardiac arrest. But thankfully she recovered and resumed her work later on. She also played the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in the web series Taali.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen rewears her beige saree from Koffee With Karan 2005 with a modern narrative