Sushmita Sen REVEALS why she returned back to Aarya 3 sets days after suffering heart attack

Following a brief hiatus, Sushmita Sen returned to the screen and delighted her fans with her acting in the popular crime-thriller TV series Aarya. The show's first season was released in June 2020, and it was followed by the second season the next year. Now, the third season is all set to premiere soon. The actress who experienced a heart attack while filming the third season explained how the on-set environment and setup contributed to her comfort during the filming process hence boosting her confidence to resume filming.

Sushmita Sen reveals what boosted her confidence in returning back to Aarya 3 sets post suffering a heart attack

During a recent interview with IANS, the actress opened up on what boosted her confidence in returning back to sets to shoot an action sequence post a serious health scare.

She mentioned that her confidence in going back to the set came from having the support she needed, including people and medical assistance. They had a fully equipped hospital on set with doctors and an ambulance ready as they resumed shooting. She said, “My confidence in returning to the set stemmed from knowing I had the necessary support anytime I needed it - whether it was people or even medical support - we had a complete hospital setup, doctors, an ambulance, and everything ready as we resumed shooting.”

About Sushmita Sen’s Aarya 3

The season 3 trailer revealed a resolute side of Aarya, showing her unyielding determination as she transforms into a fiercely protective figure, much like a "wounded tigress," willing to do whatever it takes to protect her loved ones. Aarya's unwavering strength shines through as she overcomes her adversaries and faces various challenges, all while striving to establish her own powerful domain.

The series is an adaptation of the Spanish original, Penoza, a gripping crime thriller. The initial two seasons garnered widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics. Just so you know, the first season of Aarya received a nomination for Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards.

Aarya 3, directed by Ram Madhvani, will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3 onwards.

