Sushmita Sen reveals why she wasn't featured on magazine covers in 90s; recalls being called 'bad influence'

Sushmita Sen is on a roll! She has been garnering all the love and appreciation from her fans for delivering a wonderful performance in her latest web-series Taali. She revealed in a conversation that there was a time in the 1990s when she was not featured in magazines. The reason was quite simple - her opinions were too upfront. Now, Sen appreciates how the world has become more accepting.

In a recent conversation with Film Companion, Sushmita Sen was asked about the repercussions of being a ‘bindass’ in the film industry. To this, the Aarya actress said, “There were (repercussions). In the 90s… because back then it was a much more closeted society so for you to speak your mind and to say anything that you believed in was like… she is a bad influence, don’t get her in front of our kids and everyone else.”

Moreover, Sen also shared that there was a time when people told the magazine authorities not to put her on the cover because of her opinions and quotes. The Main Hoon Na actress said, “I don’t blame them. I was very loud and clear.” But what is even seen till date is that despite all these breakers, Sen never stopped expressing herself. “I thought if you take away my freedom to express myself, what freedom do I really have? So am I going to scare away from speaking my mind or am I just going to learn how to say it better, say it nicer? Which I did learn because I think I didn’t have that tact before,” the actress added.

When asked about whether she thinks the world has changed since the 90s, Sushmita Sen said that it definitely has and now it is ‘far more accepting’. Though, the actress said that the ‘haww’ (OMG) element is still there but it’s not that bad now.

Health update

Sushmita Sen made a powerful comeback with the much-loved web-series Aarya. While two seasons are already out, the third one is still in production. Moreover, the 47-year-old actress also suffered from a cardiac arrest while shooting for the third season of Aarya, and Sen took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. As of now, she said that it has been four months since the attack and she feels fine. “It did make me realise that I have seriously important unfinished businesses. And I have to be more aware of what I have left to do. You don’t come back from an episode like that, all hale and hearty. It’s been four months since the heart attack and I feel fine,” the Taali actress added.

