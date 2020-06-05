Sushmita Sen riding a Segway on the sets of Aarya in Rajasthan has us wanting to try the same; Watch

Main Hoon Na actress Sushmita Sen practicing Segway on the sets of her digital show Aarya is too cute to be missed; Take a look

Prior to the lockdown, Sushmita Sen was shooting in Rajasthan for her web show titled Aarya and finally, after dubbing for the show at her house, the first look of the web show is out. After making her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt's Dastak (1996), she will be seen in Ram Madhvani's web series Aarya, which will mark her digital debut and a few days back, Sushmita teased her fans with her first look from the web series on social media. In the clip, she can be seen working out, and alongside, she wrote, “To turn her world upside down” #badidea New home, New ropes!!! #aarya..”

Aarya is directed by Neerja fame director Madhvani and he took to Twitter to thank Sushmita for "rightly embodying the spirit of Aarya" in the web series as he wrote, “A journey spanning 9 years & efforts from numerous people allows me to bring to you: #AARYA! It wouldn't have been possible without #RamMadhvaniFilms, @EndemolShineIND, @DisneyplusHSVIP & #AmitaMadhvani. Thanks to @thesushmitasen for so rightly embodying the spirit of AARYA…”Later, Sushmita replied to the director as she wrote, “Aye Aye Captain! Aarya is an experience for all of us because of YOU! The magic you’ve weaved, we can’t wait to share with the world!! I feel like a newcomer again!! #excited …”

And today, Sushmita Sen posted a brand new video from the sets of Aarya wherein she is seen riding a Segaway, sporting an all black look. Alongside the video, Sushmita wrote, “Make way for Aarya on a Segway” “Aarya ko break lagana aa gaya hai, Aarya is hap-pyyyyyy” #sharing #bts #memories #segwaypractice #Aarya #Rajasthan I love you guys!!!...” Taking to social media, this Main Hoon Na actress announced that the trailer of Aarya will be released this Friday, June 5.

Check out Sushmita Sen's video riding a Segway here:

