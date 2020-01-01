Sushmita Sen rings in the New Year 2020 with BF Rohman Shawl & daughters; also sends wishes to fans; View POST

Sushmita Sen has recently shared a few lovely pictures on her Instagram handle and has also wished her fans on the occasion of New Year 2020. Take a look at her post.

We stepped into yet another amazing New Year 2020 and surely, most of us have started it with a blast! After bidding adieu to 2019, we have officially entered 2020 with new hopes and aspirations. On the special occasion, numerous celebs from the entertainment industry have wished their fans and well – wishers through the medium of their respective social media handles. Right from Sara Ali Khan to Anil Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia and others, they have sent in their wishes for New Year.

The beautiful and gorgeous actress Sushmita Sen has also sent her New Year wishes for New Year through the medium of an Instagram post. She writes, “Me familia es Tu familia!! Happy New Year!!!! What a fantastic year it’s going to be, filled with new hope & potential!! Welcome to #2020. Remember to repeat to yourselves...IT’S MY YEAR!! Own it & live it!!! Let’s share our blessings, after all we are one big family choosing to be born from the heart!!! Love & kisses, Alisah, Renee.”

Check out Sushmita Sen’s latest Instagram post below:

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Sushmita Sen & Rohman Shawl are all smiles as they step out of a clinic in the city)

The Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya actress has also shared two adorable pictures along with the post in which she can be seen posing for a happy family picture with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters, Alisah and Renee. On the professional front, Sushmita Sen has been away from the silver screen for almost a decade. She was last seen in the movie No Problem back in the year 2008. Now, the good news is that the gorgeous actress has announced about her return to the big screen a few days back. However, details about the project are still awaited.

Credits :Instagram

Read More