Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl & family jet off to Dubai ahead of New Year celebrations

As per a recent report, actress Sushmita Sen is vacationing with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl in Dubai. Her brother Rajeev Sen and his actress wife Charu Asopa will reportedly join the lovebirds.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. The two of them, who met on Instagram, have been dating for nearly two years. The social media handles of the duo often suggest that the couple is head over heels in love with each other. While Sushmita and Rohman love to spend quality time together, the duo is reportedly vacationing in Dubai ahead of New Year celebrations.

As per a report in Times of India, it is going to be a long holiday. The Main Hoon Na star along with her daughters Renee and Alisah is holidaying in the exotic land and from there she will head to Kolkata to attend the family function. A leading daily quoted the source as saying, “Sushmita and Rohman might be joined in Dubai by a lot of relatives. From there, they will head to Kolkata for a family wedding.” It is being said that the lovebirds will not return to Mumbai till the end of the first week of January 2021.

Further, it is being reported that Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa will also join them. An insider said, “This holiday will be great fun for Sushmita's family. It is after a very long time that its many members will meet. Everyone in the Sen family is looking forward to it.”

Earlier, in an interview with Zoomtv.com, the 45-year-old diva had opened about dating Rohman and opined that she never thought that she would find love “in a man who is 15 years younger than her and that too on Instagram.”

Credits :Times of India

