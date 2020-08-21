Sushmita Sen’s beau Rohman edits himself into her Miss Universe crowning moment; Says ‘You got competition'

Sushmita Sen’s beau Roham Shawl’s new post will leave you in splits, and if you think you saw her daughter in it, you’re not wrong.

Sushmita Sen’s model boyfriend Rohman Shawl was in the mood to have some fun today as he took to his respective social media account and shared a hilarious video that has the internet in splits. Using an app he added his face into the time when Sushmita won the Miss Universe pageant. That’s not all. If you thought you spotted Sushmita’s younger daughter Alisah standing beside her as the runner up, well, worry not, cause you’re right.

Taking to his Instagram account, Roham Shawl, uploaded a story where he put his face into Sushmita’s crowning moment, and also added her younger daughter’s face as the runner up standing next to her. Along with the picture, he wrote, “The moment finally lived by yours truly.” He also tagged Sushmita and wrote, “You got competition.” Sushmita Sen and Roham have been for the past two years now. Most recently during their second anniversary, Sushmita took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable post wishing her beau.

Here is Roham Shawl's post:

She uploaded a post of them together and captioned it, “When Sush met her Rooh” #rohmance followed Happy Anniversary jaan @rohmanshawl Here’s to our 2 years of togetherness & counting my blessings!! Babies & I love you infinity!!!To many more... #duggadugga.” She added a lot of emojis and emoticons along with her post. Meanwhile, on a professional front, Sushmita made her acting comeback with the web series titled Aarya, which was released this year.

