Sushmita Sen’s beau Rohman Shawl says ‘can’t wait’ ahead of Aarya 2 trailer release

Sushmita Sen’s fans have been extremely excited to see her yet again on OTT in Aarya’s second season. Recently, the actress treated her fans with a motion poster of the crime thriller and announced the trailer release date taking their excitement to the next level. While fans are eagerly waiting for the next season, it is Sushmita’s beau Rohman Shawl who is equally excited to see her hard work. Rohman recently took to his Instagram stories and shared the motion poster of Aarya 2 and wrote “Can’t Wait”.

Web series Aarya is helmed by Ram Madhvani and its first season gained a lot of appreciation and praise. Sharing the poster Sushmita had written, “#trailercoming #AARYA2. The sherni is back! Sabko batao! Be a share-ni. Official trailer of #HotstarSpecials #AaryaSeason2 drops tomorrow only on @disneyplushotstar @officialRMFilms @endemolshineind @madhvaniram @amitamadhvani @vinraw @bluhills @siabhuyan @rheaazz.” In the poster, Sushmita Sen, clad in a saree, is seen onboard a helicopter, firecelessly pointing her hand gun. She is all set to enthrall the audience once more with her performance in Aarya 2. As soon as Sushmita shared the poster, her fans bombarded the comment section sharing their excitement.

Take a look:

The first season of Aarya also featured Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia and Vikas Kumar. Sushmita Sen's comeback series bagged her Best Actress – Female, at the Filmfare OTT Awards. Aarya was also nominated in the Best Drama category. However, the web series lost out to the Israeli production Tehran.

Also Read: Aarya 2 Motion Poster Out: Sushmita Sen's crime thriller's trailer to release tomorrow